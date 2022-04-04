StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.88. 7 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,159. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.75 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $261.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,133,000 after buying an additional 37,073 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 342,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 275,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,440,000 after buying an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,690,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.