StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on OMC. Argus upgraded Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $75.62. Omnicom Group has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 17,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,659,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.