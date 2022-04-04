StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAGE. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $81.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

