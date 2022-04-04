StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SFL presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of SFL stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,697. SFL has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,916,000 after buying an additional 867,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SFL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after buying an additional 33,131 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of SFL by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,816,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 515,003 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SFL by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 151,299 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in SFL by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,456,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 421,879 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

