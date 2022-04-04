StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $256.40.

SNA stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.70. 335,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,033. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 15.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 72,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.0% in the third quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 53.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

