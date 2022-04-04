StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research raised STAAR Surgical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark raised STAAR Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.17.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.25 and a beta of 1.02. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 10.63%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,282,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

