StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in State Auto Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $11,752,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in State Auto Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in State Auto Financial in the third quarter worth $20,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

