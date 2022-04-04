StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
NASDAQ STFC opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. State Auto Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.34.
State Auto Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.
