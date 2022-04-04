StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Terex (NYSE:TEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of TEX opened at $35.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94. Terex has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,781,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,005,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,955,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,647,000 after acquiring an additional 489,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Terex by 561.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 486,568 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

