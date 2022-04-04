StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TVTY. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $32.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. Tivity Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tivity Health will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tivity Health in the third quarter worth $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products and solutions in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

