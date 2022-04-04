StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.
Shares of UEIC stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.33.
In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 691,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.
Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.
