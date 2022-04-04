StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $31.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $59.33.

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $144.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,565,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 757,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 691,355 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Universal Electronics by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 540,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,008,000 after acquiring an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.