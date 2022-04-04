StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

USNA opened at $79.33 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $77.03 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

