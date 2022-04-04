StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vector Group (NYSE:VGR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE:VGR opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $313.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.20 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $1,069,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Bryant Kirkland III bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $40,092.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,757,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after acquiring an additional 46,133 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vector Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

