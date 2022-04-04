StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.
Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 882,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.
Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.