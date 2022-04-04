StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.70.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 882,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

