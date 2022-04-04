Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 1,500 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $12,271,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 639,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $113,516,000 after purchasing an additional 57,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple stock opened at $174.31 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.98.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

About Apple (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.