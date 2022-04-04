Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.10% of HealthStream worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 128.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 30.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $20.64 on Monday. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $630.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.48.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $64.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream (Get Rating)

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.