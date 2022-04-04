Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in PBF Energy by 18.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 242.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PBF opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.50. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $25.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

