Strs Ohio Grows Stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on United Natural Foods from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE UNFI opened at $42.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

