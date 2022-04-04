Strs Ohio Has $832,000 Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 468.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,899,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,359 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,803,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 630,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 382,756 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CENX stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $659.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.70 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Century Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Aluminum from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,562. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

