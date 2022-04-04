Strs Ohio Purchases New Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Forrester Research by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

FORR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of FORR opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

