Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of Entravision Communications worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Entravision Communications by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $563.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $3.59 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $233.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

