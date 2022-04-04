Strs Ohio Sells 1,900 Shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Provident Bancorp were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PVBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVBC opened at $15.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54. Provident Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Provident Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PVBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Bancorp Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

