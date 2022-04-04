Strs Ohio Sells 461 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Edison International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 359.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE EIX opened at $71.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.