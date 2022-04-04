Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $70.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.38 and a 52 week high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.99.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.21 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Randall Wheeler sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $110,419.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

