Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUMR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.40. Summer Infant has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $19.02.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 2.02%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

