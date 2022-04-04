Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.07% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,265,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.

