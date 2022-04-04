Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 20.59.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Sun Country Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $554,399.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,273 shares of company stock worth $2,195,585.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

