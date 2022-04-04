Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.33.

SUNL opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Sunlight Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,764,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

