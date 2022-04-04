Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading 10.3% Higher

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.48 and last traded at $33.48. 151,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,273,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.31.

Get Sunrun alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.45 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.75.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $104,297.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after buying an additional 3,814,952 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,432,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,243,000 after purchasing an additional 772,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $337,037,000 after buying an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,644,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.