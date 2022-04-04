SVB Leerink Downgrades Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

SBTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of SBTX stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBTX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 97,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

