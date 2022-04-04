SVB Leerink Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Price Target to $2.00

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $3.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 444.81% from the company’s previous close.

CALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.06.

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 50.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 214,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 90.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,568 shares in the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

