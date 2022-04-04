Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target Cut to CHF 455 by Analysts at Barclays

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Swisscom from CHF 500 to CHF 505 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $342.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Shares of Swisscom stock opened at $58.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $61.42.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 16.40%. Analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

About Swisscom (Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.