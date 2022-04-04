Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Insider Anil Thadani Buys 241,543 Shares

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) insider Anil Thadani acquired 241,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £106,278.92 ($139,217.87).
Shares of SIHL stock opened at GBX 0.45 ($0.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.49 ($0.01). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
About Symphony International (Get Rating)
