Synectics’ (SNX) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
SNX opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.80) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Synectics has a 12 month low of GBX 85.10 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.50. The stock has a market cap of £24.47 million and a P/E ratio of -49.11.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
