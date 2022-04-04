Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys stock opened at $334.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.40. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total value of $25,169,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

