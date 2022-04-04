Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.38.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,289. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,288,000 after buying an additional 190,830 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.