Syscoin (SYS) Trading Down 2.7% Over Last 7 Days

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. Syscoin has a market cap of $430.52 million and $12.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001470 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00271254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00013004 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001096 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 636,649,556 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

