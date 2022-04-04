T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,924 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,433,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,329,339,000 after acquiring an additional 133,194 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,306,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,247,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $925,967,000 after buying an additional 870,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $130.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

