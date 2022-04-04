Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DZ Bank began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $102.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $97.62 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

