Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:SKT traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $17.48. 836,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,735. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 249.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,043.01%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CAO Thomas Joseph Guerrieri, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

