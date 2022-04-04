Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

TARO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

NYSE:TARO opened at $43.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.02 and a beta of 0.71. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $42.68 and a one year high of $77.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.22.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 545,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 181,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,203 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

