TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.
Shares of TASK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
