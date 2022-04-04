TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TaskUs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TaskUs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Shares of TASK stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TaskUs has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TaskUs by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

