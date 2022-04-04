Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.
Shares of TTM stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter.
Tata Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
