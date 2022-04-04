Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA cut Tata Motors from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tata Motors has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38.

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 6.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,032,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,846,000 after acquiring an additional 32,278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tata Motors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 77,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tata Motors by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 574,384 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

