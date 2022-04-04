Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.
TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80.
In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.