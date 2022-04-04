Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.50 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

TMHC opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denise Warren sold 3,671 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $108,294.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $152,974 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home (Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.