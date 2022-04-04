TD Securities Trims Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Target Price to C$52.00

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RCH. CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$48.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Richelieu Hardware from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE RCH opened at C$44.03 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$38.54 and a 12 month high of C$51.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.14.

Richelieu Hardware ( TSE:RCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 8.37%.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.10, for a total value of C$3,682,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,216,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$207,032,671.47. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at C$84,264.19. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,058,585.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

