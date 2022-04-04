Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TECK. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK opened at $42.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.20. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0981 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,414,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 126.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 109,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.