Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 price objective on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$49.14.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$52.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.18. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$24.36 and a 12-month high of C$54.04. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

