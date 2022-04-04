Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NYSE TNK opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.40. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Teekay Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,692 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd now owns 271,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

