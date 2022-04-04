Telos (TLOS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.14 Million

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $251.31 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telos has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Profile

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

