Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $28.05 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $26.90 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after buying an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after buying an additional 8,921,605 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after buying an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after buying an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

