Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Trading Up 5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.30 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 8,564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 18,361,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $5.70 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

